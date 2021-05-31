500 motorcyclists take part in 18th annual Firefighters Memorial Ride across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Around 500 motorcyclists took part in the 18th annual Firefighters Memorial Ride on Sunday to honor four fallen Ohio firefighters.

The ride began at the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial with stops in Bedford Heights, Mentor and Medina.

Organizers said the primary purpose of the ride was to recognize and honor the memory of Chief James Glover of the Newton Township Fire Department, Lt. Richard Petras of the City of Cleveland Division of Fire, Lt. Donald Beauchene of the Warren City Fire Department and Lt. Jeff Guernsey of the Washington Township Fire Department.

Money raised from the Firefighters Memorial Ride will be donated to the families of the fallen firefighters.

