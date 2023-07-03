Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

6 adults, 1 toddler rescued from vehicles submerged in water in Cleveland

Cleveland firefighters rescued seven people from vehicles that became submerged in water due to flooding under the train trestles on Ivanhoe Road near Euclid Avenue late Sunday night.
Ivanhoe Road flooding
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 11:13:00-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters rescued seven people from vehicles that became submerged in water due to flooding under the train trestles on Ivanhoe Road near Euclid Avenue late Sunday night.

A Technical Rescue Squad and a ladder truck with the department rescued the six adults and one toddler from four vehicles that were stuck, according to a Cleveland Fire official.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicles became submerged in water due to flooding in the area amid heavy rainfall in Cleveland on Sunday night.

News 5 is working to learn more about what happened.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.