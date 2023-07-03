6 adults, 1 toddler rescued from vehicles submerged in water in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters rescued seven people from vehicles that became submerged in water due to flooding under the train trestles on Ivanhoe Road near Euclid Avenue late Sunday night.

A Technical Rescue Squad and a ladder truck with the department rescued the six adults and one toddler from four vehicles that were stuck, according to a Cleveland Fire official.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicles became submerged in water due to flooding in the area amid heavy rainfall in Cleveland on Sunday night.

News 5 is working to learn more about what happened.

