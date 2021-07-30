$75,000 bond set for woman accused of attacking couple at their beauty supply store

CLEVELAND — A woman caught on camera brutally attacking a couple on July 23 at their beauty supply store on Lorain Road made her first court appearance Friday since turning herself in to police.

Ebony Afzal, 25, of Cleveland, charged felonious assault, a second-degree felony, appeared via video for her arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Afzal waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Her public defender asked for a low, reasonable bond.

The state asked for a $75,000 bond and based on a prior assault charge, the judge issued a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

If bond is posted, Afzal is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims.

