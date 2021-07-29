Police arrest woman caught on camera brutally attacking couple at their beauty supply store over $11 purchase

CLEVELAND — A woman caught on camera brutally attacking a couple on July 23 at their beauty supply store on Lorain Road has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police.

Ebony Afzal, 25, of Cleveland, was arrested Thursday for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to court documents.

Afzal is accused of beating the couple, who owns Chic Beauty Supply on Lorain Road, over what is said to be an $11.85 transaction.

Their son David Jo told News 5 Cleveland that it all started when Afzal allegedly tried to pay for the items with pre-paid credit card when it got declined.

In the video, you can hear his parents explain that she cannot leave with the items because there wasn’t money on the card.

When Jo’s mother told her husband to call police, Afzal was seen on surveillance video attacking Jo’s father first and when his mother stepped in, Afzal punched and dragged his mother across the floor by her hair. The attack left his mother unconscious.

Jo said his parents were left bruised and bloodied, but seem to be physically okay. He doesn’t know the woman’s intentions behind the attack but believes she knew she could overpower his elderly parents, who are in their 60s.

News 5 will update this story once Afzal has appeared in court.

