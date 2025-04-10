WATCH: Sentencing for man who pled guilty to charge in hit-skip death of 7-year-old Amir Prewitt to

The man who pleaded guilty to a charge in the hit-skip death of 7-year-old Amir Prewitt will be sentenced Thursday morning.

32-year-old Donald Mynatt's sentencing

Mynatt pleaded guilty to one count of failure to stop after an accident.

What happened?

On Aug. 16, Amir was riding his skateboard in the driveway of a parking lot on the 16000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland when a large SUV with tinted windows struck him and dragged him under the vehicle, police said.

A few days after the accident, U.S. Marshals arrested Mynatt in Willougby.

Mynatt faces up to seven years in prison and a lifetime license suspension.

