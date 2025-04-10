Watch Now
WATCH: Sentencing for man who pled guilty to charge in hit-skip death of 7-year-old Amir Prewitt to

The man who pleaded guilty to a charge in the hit-skip death of 7-year-old Amir Prewitt will be sentenced Thursday morning.

You can watch 32-year-old Donald Mynatt's sentencing below around 9:30 a.m.

Mynatt pleaded guilty to one count of failure to stop after an accident.

What happened?

On Aug. 16, Amir was riding his skateboard in the driveway of a parking lot on the 16000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland when a large SUV with tinted windows struck him and dragged him under the vehicle, police said.

RELATED: 7-year-old boy dead after hit-skip; no arrests made

A few days after the accident, U.S. Marshals arrested Mynatt in Willougby.

RELATED: Man wanted in hit-skip that killed Amir Prewitt arrested

Mynatt faces up to seven years in prison and a lifetime license suspension.

