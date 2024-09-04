Man wanted in hit-skip that killed Amir Prewitt arrested

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said it has arrested a man who was allegedly involved in the hit-skip that killed 7-year-old Amir Prewitt.

Donald Mynatt, 32, was arrested Wednesday morning in an apartment building in the 4800 block of East 355th Street in Willoughby and transported to Cleveland Police, according to authorities.

A warrant for Mynatt was issued by detectives for fleeing the scene of an accident that caused the death of a child.

Cleveland Chief of Police Dorothy "Annie" Todd expressed her gratitude to the U.S. Marshals Services and Cleveland police and asked for community support.

"The loss of Amir has impacted our community and the Division of Police. Our teams have worked tirelessly investigating and following all leads to bring closure for Amir's family. We ask the community to keep his family in your prayers," said Chief Todd in a statement.

On Aug. 16, Amir Prewitt was riding his skateboard in the driveway of a parking lot on the 16000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland when a large SUV with tinted windows struck him and dragged him under the vehicle, police said.

In the wake of this tragedy, the community came together to express their grief, and local leaders called on members of the public to step up and help police.

Over 200 people gathered in the street where the boy was hit and killed. “He was being a kid,” said Amir’s mother Rayshawnda Maclin. “He was just being a kid.”

