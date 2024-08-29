Cleveland Police identify man allegedly involved in fatal hit-skip of 7-year-old boy

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking to arrest Donald Mynatt, 32, who it believes is involved in a hit-skip that left a 7-year-old boy dead.

The hit-skip occurred on Aug. 16, when 7-year-old Amir Prewitt was riding his skateboard in the driveway of a parking lot on the 16000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, and a vehicle described as a large SUV struck him, dragging him under the vehicle, police said.

Prewitt was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

A felony warrant for leaving the scene of an accident-child fatality has been issued for Mynatt. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5295 or the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.