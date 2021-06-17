9:30 AM: Sentencing for man who killed 94-year-old woman during home invasion in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND — A man who broke into a home in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood and killed a 94-year-old woman will be sentenced Thursday.

Cornelius Pames Jr., 27, was charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and felonious assault.

The sentencing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Watch it live in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

On Sept. 17, 2018, Eusebia Garcia, 94, and her 74-year-old daughter were asleep in their beds when authorities say Pames broke into the home by pushing in a window air conditioner and crawling inside, authorities said.

Once inside, authorities say Pames assaulted both women, stole various items and then ran off.

Both women were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Eusubia Garcia died from her injuries, authorities said.

Pames was linked to the crime scene by DNA evidence, authorities said.

RELATED: Man indicted on murder charges for the death of 94-year-old woman in Slavic Village home invasion

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.