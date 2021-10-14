9 AM: Developers to unveil plan for 300-unit apartment building on Scranton Peninsula in The Flats

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Planning Commission will review a proposal for a project that would bring a 300-unit apartment building to Scranton Peninsula on Center Road in the Flats.

Proposed tenant and visitor parking for the apartments would be a five-story, 310-space garage. The carriage flats will have garages built in.

"We seek to create a walkable community, capitalizing on the short distance to downtown Cleveland and the natural amenities of the walking trails and Tremont Towpath," the firm said in its project description letter.

The project is called “Silverhills at Thunderbird,” and the space would consist of "young professionals, approximately 23 to 30 years of age, who work downtown and are seeking a walkable and well-connected neighborhood."

