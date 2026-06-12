9-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Riverside, according to Cleveland police.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the child with minor injuries.

The car was traveling west on Riverside when the child, who was on a bicycle, entered the road, and the vehicle hit him, Cleveland police said.

The child appears to be at fault, police said. However, the final determination has not yet been made and remains under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.