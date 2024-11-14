AGAIN?! MORE cars broken into in Ohio City overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating after thieves broke into multiple cars in Ohio City overnight.

This latest round of break-ins happened in the parking lot right off Bridge Avenue between West 24th Street and West 24th Place.

The lot is right behind the West Side Market and is often used by shoppers and folks going to Market Garden Brewery, TownHall and Mitchell's.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured the full scope of the damage.

Well CPD did say they made some arrests yesterday in the car break-in cases but late Wednesday they were again called by victims in the parking lot behind the West Side Market. Multiple cars with broken windows... pic.twitter.com/uGTY7AQ54y — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 14, 2024

We spotted at least four heavily damaged cars.

They are all different makes and models.

Each car’s passenger side or driver side windows are smashed out.

Shattered glass is littered across the parking lot.

Early reports indicate crooks hit upwards of a dozen cars in the area.

This latest string of car break-ins comes days after Cleveland police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old.

Police say that teen was responsible for several car break-ins and recent crimes across town.

Officers also took two other teens into custody with him following a pursuit.

Police say the 14-year-old is believed to be connected to nearly 20 car break-ins on Cleveland State University's campus early Sunday morning.

News 5 has reported extensively on car break-ins and thefts in the area in recent weeks.

This includes multiple cars stolen from the same lot.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland police and the West Side Market for additional information and suspect descriptions.

Stay with us for the latest updates.