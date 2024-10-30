Tremont residents banding together to boost security following car break-ins

CLEVELAND — Another Cleveland neighborhood is dealing with a rise in car break-ins. Residents in Tremont are taking matters into their own hands, banding together to increase security across the community.

Two weeks after the latest wave of car break-ins, you can still see the glass under Ben Harrison’s jeep.

“I came out to go to work one day, and I noticed that the parking lot looked like an ocean of broken glass, and I looked around and saw that all of the windows in these cars have been smashed there. Honestly, there wasn't a single person, unless they weren't here, that didn't have their windows smashed. So I ran up to my car, and sure enough, my passenger window was just gone,” said Ben.

In late September, Harrison's car and several others in Tremont had their windows smashed, and items were stolen. They took his prescribed medication, but what made it worse was that the thieves didn’t need to smash his window to get inside his car.

“All they had to do was just open the door. I always leave it unlocked,” said Harrison.

Jonathan Petrea, chair of the Auburn Lincoln Park Block Club, confirms that wasn't the first incident in the neighborhood.

“All I know is that probably within the last four weeks, there have been three major episodes of it. Some people were victims twice, not once, but twice,” said Petrea.

Over the past two months, News 5 has reported on a list of break-ins across Cleveland.



Oct. 24: 22 cars were broken into near Playhouse Square.

Late September: 23 vehicles in Gordon Square

Labor Day weekend: 21 cars were hit in Cleveland Heights.

In September, moviegoers in Gordon Square came out to find their windows smashed.

Second time in two days, crooks target cars, trucks and SUVs in Cleveland

“They kind of came in waves,” said Cleveland Police Public Information Office Sergeant Freddy Diaz. “We had some arrests, the incidents declined, and we had a few more.”

To combat the problem, Cleveland Police have increased patrols and implemented a new policy.

“We also enacted a policy to have officers activate their patrol lights in the rear of the vehicles to be more visible and hopefully deter as well,” said Diaz.

Despite these efforts, the break-ins continue. In Tremont, residents are stepping up their security measures and hope to see an increased police presence.

“Individual people have actually pulled money together to put up cameras in public places. There's a big movement in individual homeowners placing cameras on their doors,” said Petrea.

Because residents like Harrison are frustrated by the recurring issue and just want their streets to be safe again.

“I still leave my car unlocked. I could just put out a sign that says, hey, please don't break my windows. They're expensive,” said Harrison.

In the meantime, Cleveland Police advise residents to avoid leaving valuables in their cars, to ensure their vehicles are securely locked, and to park in well-lit areas. Also, any break-ins should be reported to the police.