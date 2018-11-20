Aisha Fraser was stabbed to death, medical examiner says

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - The medical examiner has determined that Aisha Fraser, a sixth-grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary in Shaker Heights who was found dead at her home Saturday, was stabbed to death multiple times. Lance Mason, her ex-husband and a former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge, was arrested on Saturday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office of Cuyahoga County reported Tuesday that the cause of Fraser’s death was “multiple stab and incised wounds,” and the manner of death was homicide.

A family member said Mason attacked Fraser while she was dropping off their daughters and that the daughters were nearby at the time of their mother's death.

While Fraser was being attacked, Lance's sister, Lynn Mason, called Shaker Heights police saying that her brother was attacking his ex-wife. She said she thought weapons might be involved and told dispatch she was inside with his daughters. "He stabbed her, and she is dead," Lynn Mason told dispatch. Throughout the calls, Mason and Fraser's children can be heard sobbing.

No criminal charges relating to Fraser's death have been filed yet, but Shaker police say that charges are forthcoming.