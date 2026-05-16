Annual Cleveland Asian Festival kicks off

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Annual Cleveland Asian Festival kicked off Saturday morning in the city's Asiantown neighborhood.
It's held every May to mark Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
It's a chance to enjoy cultural performances, vendors, games, dance and, of course, plenty of incredible food!
"It's so nice having food from all over the world, you know? I like multicultural food. Ethnic food. And it's fantastic they organize something like this," a vendor said.
You can check out the last day of the festival, Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
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