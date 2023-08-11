Anti-crime group says they don't like children being called animals, demands change at Cleveland City Hall

CLEVELAND — A local organization is demanding that elected and appointed city leaders change their tune about teenagers.

Black on Black Crime went to the steps of Cleveland City Hall to send a message after controversial comments during a news conference last month following arrests in a brutal beating.

“We are here to fight on behalf of children. We don't like them being called animals,” Jeffrey Mixon with Black On Black Crime Inc said.

Several people stood in solidarity with Mixon at city hall Friday afternoon.

Black on Black Crime is taking issue with language during a news conference last month when the Cuyahoga County prosecutor, mayor and police chief announced the arrests of a dozen teens in a brutal attack.

A 34-year-old man survived the beating caught on camera at a gas station East 140th and St. Clair.

“To attack that man who was doing absolutely nothing animalistic behavior, and we can’t have that in our community,” Chief Drummond said.

“Our attention is not going to be focused on Chief Drummond today because Chief Drummond is not a politician,” Mixon said. “Yeah, he did make the comment, and it’s not just that one comment. It’s the entire attitude consistent with that comment,” said Mixon.

In a statement, the NAACP said city leaders need to be very careful not to dehumanize people, particularly children.

Mixon demands elected officials to start taking a look at the root cause, which he says is poor government using tax dollars to invest in corporate interests rather than in children.

“We’re not blaming everything on the current leadership. We feel like it’s time for us to step forward when elected officials, the people who spend our taxpayer dollars, are talking about taking the gloves off in regards to our kids,” Mixon said.

A representative for city hall provided this statement to News 5:

Mayor Bibb, Chief Drummond, and the mayor’s leadership team care deeply about young people in the City of Cleveland. Throughout the summer we have been focused on ensuring that residents and families know about programming and resources—through the rec centers, CMSD, and others—that are available to keep youth engaged in safe, productive, and enjoyable activities, and provide youth and their families with access to social support specialists who help families navigate many of the root causes associated with violence.

At the same time, we understand that language and the words we use matter and we are working on how we shape the public narrative going forward. In December 2022, Mayor Bibb launched a community-based design process to create a Children's and Youth Cabinet, dedicated to improving the lives of children and young people. Last month, we hosted four workshops aimed at developing a framework and skills for narrative change that will better serve and support our youth and children. This work is ongoing and we will continue to offer updates as it progresses.

