Auto thefts keep climbing in Cleveland as stolen cars linked to violent assaults, shootings

CLEVELAND — Due in large part to the well-documented surge in auto thefts involving Hyundais and Kias, the number of reported stolen vehicles in Cleveland is up more than 85% compared to the same point last year, according to Cleveland Police data. Most troubling, however, are the number of stolen vehicles being linked to additional violent crimes, including robberies, shootings and homicides, officials said.

According to the most recent update in Cleveland police crime statistics, there have been 2,669 reported motor vehicle thefts in the city through June 3, compared to 1,441 motor vehicle thefts reported during the same time period last year. Additionally, the 74 homicides reported in the same time period is a 23% increase over the 60 homicides reported last year. Robberies (+3%) and felonious assaults (+9%) have also increased, according to police data.

City councilman and safety committee chairman Mike Polensek said the across-the-board increases are at least partially due to the rise in motor vehicle thefts.

“No doubt about it. They use those vehicles for other crimes, smash and grab, assaults, robberies in the streets. You name it, they will use the stolen vehicle for it. They might steal multiple vehicles and use them for multiple crimes,” Polensek said. “Businesses hit, people hit, other vehicles are damaged. It’s like a tsunami of additional crime once that vehicle is taken.”

News 5

That was reportedly the case in two high-profile incidents over the past week and a half. On June 7, Euclid police attempted to stop a reportedly stolen Hyundai. After officers initiated the traffic stop, the 18-year-old suspect exited the car and later pointed his handgun at the two officers, according to police body camera video. One officer fired three shots, wounding the man later identified as Kevin Idom, who has since been charged with felonious assault.

Then, on Wednesday, a Cleveland Clinic police officer was responding to reported motor vehicle thefts at an employee parking lot. Around 3:30 p.m., a stolen Kia with four occupants violently collided with the Cleveland Clinic police cruiser, injuring the officer inside. The four suspects then ran away from the scene. Although details remain limited, a hospital spokesperson said the officer was not pursuing the stolen Kia.

RELATED STORY: Local News Cleveland Clinic Police cruiser involved in crash with stolen Kia Catherine Ross

At some point on Thursday morning, a suspect or group of suspects broke into nearly a dozen vehicles owned by Cleveland waste collection employees. The vehicles had been in the employee parking lot near East 57th as waste collection crews began their shifts early Thursday morning. At least one vehicle was stolen, sources said.

Those are just incidents in a long list of them this year, Polensek said.

“A little old lady called me, [a suspect] steals her car, tear it up and trash it,” Polensek said. “The insurance gives her a loaner and they steal the loaner. Figure that one out.”

Figuring out a solution has proven difficult as the Cleveland Division of Police has struggled to maintain budgeted staffing levels. Polensek has formally requested the Bibb Administration to consider implementing a $10,000 signing bonus for new police recruits.

“We need more men and women in our police department. We’re looking to the administration for an aggressive recruitment and marketing plan. There is no substitute for police officers patrolling the streets,” Polensek said. “We gave the administration everything they asked for. We passed the budget calling for an additional 180 police officers. What’s in the pipeline? Twenty-two [new officers]. That is not sufficient.”

Polensek also believes the city should invest in license plate readers, also called “Flock” cameras, which have been adopted by neighboring suburban departments.