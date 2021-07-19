Avengers assemble in Cleveland Public Square for pictures, family fun

CLEVELAND — Superheroes took over Cleveland Public Square Sunday, but they weren’t filming another Marvel movie in Cleveland — it was a free program for families, and just one of many happening in the square this summer.

Ant-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, Star-Lord and fan-favorite Spiderman all assembled at Public Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to greet their super-fans and to take pictures with families.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but was moved to Sunday due to the inclement weather.

RELATED: Cleveland Public Square announces list of summer fun, including food trucks, summer splash and free music

Superheroes in the Square is one of many free programs and events at Public Square over the summer thanks to the Cleveland Foundation and other supporters.

See a calendar of other fun, family-oriented events taking place at Cleveland Public Square here.

