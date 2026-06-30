b.a. Sweetie Candy Company is now employee-owned

A new chapter has begun for b.a. Sweetie, as the business is now employee-owned.

In an announcement made on Monday, the company said it is sharing ownership with its employees, meaning the people you see doing work every day now have a say in the company's future.

News 5's Rob Powers took a trip to the candy company on Monday to speak with the new owners and president.

"It's really exciting, it's pun intended, I guess, gives everyone some ownership in what they're doing and a different purpose for them than the work," b.a. Sweetie Candy Company President, Peter Kempton Jr., said.

"Looking at different types of logistics and things that could actually help us grow and improve, I like that responsibility. I like to put my spin on things or at least help us grow," Warehouse manager Ben Williams.

The candy company has been around for over 75 years, distributing to over 800 partners nationwide.