Baby rhino calf at the Cleveland Zoo now has a name

CLEVELAND — The Eastern black rhino born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in July now has a name – Dalia! The zoo reached out to the public for help picking the name. Dalia was one of three options for voters to choose from — it means "gentle" in the region of Africa where the Eastern black rhinos come from.

A donation had to be made to vote on the new calf’s name, and the name with the highest total donations was chosen. According to the zoo, Eastern black rhinos in the wild are few and near extinction. The zoo was able to raise over $10,000 for rhino conservation efforts by naming the baby Dalia.

Beginning Wednesday, guests can stop by the rhino habitat at the zoo to say hello to Dalia.

