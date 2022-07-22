Cleveland Zoo welcomes baby rhino calf born on July 9

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Friday that an adorable female Eastern black rhino calf was born at the zoo earlier this month.

The rhino baby was born to Kibibbi, her mother, and her father, Forest, on July 9.

"Both mom, Kibibbi, and her calf are doing well and are bonding behind-the-scenes for the next few weeks," the zoo said.

Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks New baby Rhino at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12, 2022.

According to the zoo, there are less than 750 Eastern black rhinos in the wild. Poaching and habitat loss have made their numbers dwindle to near extinction.

The zoo said it is looking for input on what name to pick for the baby rhino. The choices are:

Ali – meaning supreme

Anika – meaning sweet

Dalia – meaning gentle

"Each of the names are connected to the Eastern black rhino's native regions in Africa. The calf's name will be selected based on the name that receives the highest total donation," the zoo said.

Voting goes until Aug. 5.

If you'd like to help pick the name, you can cast a vote with a donation online, here. You can also vote at the Zoo's Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.