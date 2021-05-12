Baker Mayfield serving as ambassador for June 26 Race for Kids event at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will serve as the ambassador for the June 26 Race for Kids, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio.

The 5K run and one-mile walk will be held once again at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Entry fees start at $20 and include all-day zoo admission and a special race T-shirt. The number of spots is limited for the race.

Organizers said there is a virtual race option for those who can’t attend that day.

Those who register before May 31 will be entered into a drawing for a signed jersey from Mayfield.

