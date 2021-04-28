Bartleby, a modern supper club, opening up in former Crop Bistro Space in Ohio City

CLEVELAND — Bartleby, a modern supper club, will open up in the former Crop Bistro space, located at 2537 Lorain Ave. in Ohio City, Falls PR firm announced.

News release Logo for Bartleby restaurant, coming soon to the location of the former Crop Bistro.

The multi-phased project will include a restaurant and bar, as well as private dining and event spaces in the United Bank Building, which was the former home to Crop Bistro.

Stock image from News 5 archives. Former Crop Bistro Space.

Slated to open in late 2021, Bartleby will feature a menu curated by local chef Dante Boccuzzi and bartender Will Hollingsworth.

News 5 Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi will be one of Bartleby's chefs.

"I’m lucky enough to have some really talented friends, and then the stars happened to align with the location and concept,” said local restaurateur Morgan Yagi of Bartleby.

The team intends to maintain the integrity and original features of the building

That includes 35-foot high ceilings and a subterranean vault will complement the classic library and supper club aesthetic, the restaurant owners said in a press release.

