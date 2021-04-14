Bedford teen missing since December found in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A Bedford teenager that has been missing since December was found in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old was found by U.S. Marshals in the 900 block of Evangeline Road.

According to marshals, the teen was reported missing on Dec. 21.

Marshals said the teen was turned over to Bedford police and the Department of Child and Family Services.

Two adults were questioned but have since been released, according to marshals.

“Assisting our local law enforcement partners with such a critical mission is something we take very seriously. Protecting our communities young is a top priority. Today we are very proud of the work done by our Missing Child Unit and local law enforcement partners," US Marshal Pete Ellliott said.

