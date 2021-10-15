Bier Market and Bar Cento in Ohio City closing in early 2022, reopening as new concept

CLEVELAND — Longtime Ohio City establishments Bier Market and Bar Cento will close their doors in early 2022 after 16 years in business.

Owners Sam McNulty and Mark Premier will reopen the space at 1948 West 15th Street as new concept a few months later.

"Now it's time we wish a fond farewell to our first adventure together," the owners said in a social media post. "Early in the new year we will permanently close Bier Markt and Bar Cento. The GOOD news: we will be reopening after a few months of construction with a fresh, new, and exciting concept!"

Courtesy of Bier Market and Bar Cento. Owners Mark Premier and Sam McNulty.

Since the pair opened Bier Market in 2005, Ohio City has grown into an energetic neighborhood with a mix of restaurants and shopping.

The owners said that wasn’t always the case.

"Back in 2005, when we threw a festive grand-opening party for Bier Markt, the Ohio City neighborhood was nothing like it is today. It was a rough neighborhood in need of improvement, but we love this Fair City and saw so much potential at every turn," the pair said in a post.

The Speakeasy will remain open during the entire time. All employees will remain employed, the post states.

"We invite you to join us for all the great things we have coming next. Until then, we look forward to raising a glass with each and every one of you over a Sunnyside and a big smile."

