Captiol Theatre reopening to the public with the showing of 'The Wizard of Oz' on Aug. 12

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s 100-year-old theater, The Capitol Theatre in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, will reopen to the public after closing its doors to the public at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Capitol Theatre will officially reopen on Aug. 12 with a classic film "The Wizard of Oz," showing once at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $5 and are available in advance at clevelandcinemas.com.

“Residents and businesses in the area are grateful to have this neighborhood theater open again. Early response has been overwhelming,” said Jon Forman, of Cleveland Cinemas.

During the pandemic, the two upstairs theaters at Capitol Theatre underwent renovations and now they feature luxury recliners.

Groups can book the theaters for private screenings for $500, for up to 25 people.

Those reservations can be done by emailing seandenny@clevelandcinemas.com.

Regular screenings begin on Friday, August 13, with Respect and Free Guy.

RELATED: Historic Capitol Theatre in Cleveland turning 100 years old; venue has several festivities planned

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.