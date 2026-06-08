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Car crash leaves 12-year-old boy dead, teen critically injured

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition and a 12-year-old boy has died after a crash.
Car crash leaves 12-year-old boy dead, teen critically injured
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A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition, and a 12-year-old boy has died after crashing into a tree on Johnston Parkway in Cleveland.

Cleveland Fire said that when they arrived at the scene, Garfield Heights Police were trying to get two people out of the vehicle, but tree branches made it difficult.

Firefighters had to use spreaders and cutters to make their way into the vehicle.

Cleveland Police said a firearm that was reported stolen was found inside the vehicle.

The 12-year-old boy was identified as Aydin Taylor.

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