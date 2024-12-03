Car smashes into Greater Cleveland Food Bank

A driver crashed into the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Coit Road early Tuesday morning.
So a car is inside the lobby of the brand new Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Coit. CPD officers are inside clearing the building. More questions than answers at this point but an employee said this seems intentional and that the car does not belong to an employee. pic.twitter.com/mnsXHN10U6— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) December 3, 2024
The car crashed into the front lobby and shattered some glass.
According to the food bank, no injuries were reported.
No other information was provided.