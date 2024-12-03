Watch Now
Car smashes into Greater Cleveland Food Bank

A driver crashed into the Greater Cleveland Food Bank early Tuesday morning.
The car crashed into the front lobby and shattered some glass.

The car crashed into the front lobby and shattered some glass.

According to the food bank, no injuries were reported.

No other information was provided.

