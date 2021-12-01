Catalytic converters stolen from food delivery trucks that support homebound older adults

CLEVELAND — Three catalytic converters were stolen from Benjamin Rose Institute of Aging on Thanksgiving Day, according to the organization, whose mission is to support caregivers.

On Tuesday, the organization confirmed three catalytic converters were stolen from the Rose Centers meal delivery truck fleet.

“With what seems like daily stories appearing both locally and nationally with regard to a rise in catalytic converter thefts, this is a particularly heartbreaking example of how real and fragile lives are impacted by this crime, especially heading into the holiday season,” the organization said.

The theft had the potential to impact the delivery of 300 meals for homebound older adults. A spokesperson for the institute said the Benjamin Rose Institute, the parent company of the Rose Centers for Aging Well, acted quickly and rented vehicles to ensure all meals were delivered.

“While we are devastated by the recent damage to our vehicle fleet, we are committed to meeting the needs of our meal delivery recipients. Our annual giving campaign is underway, and your donation can help us restore our fleet and maintain this program,” said Audra Kessler Bennett, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at BRIA.

The institute said the life-sustaining program of meal deliveries is critical for participants, as many of them experience food insecurity.

The recent incident is of particular concern because Benjamin Rose is already facing a shortage of drivers and volunteers to deliver meals.

Volunteers are available to deliver meals, either using personal vehicles or as a rider in of the Rose Centers delivery trucks. For those who would like to learn more, call 216-373-1608 for email abennett@benrose.org.

