Catholic Charities seeking volunteers to help distribute Thanksgiving meals

CLEVELAND — The Catholic Diocese announced that Catholic Charities is in need of volunteers to help distribute 12,000 meals during its annual Thanksgiving Hot Meals event.

The meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving day at the St. Augustine Hunger Center on Howard Avenue and the Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center on Superior Avenue.

In addition, the charity will be delivering meals to 15 community partners starting at 9:30 a.m.

The organization said their greatest need this year is delivery drivers.

If you're interested in volunteering or would like to request a meal you can call 216-377-3725 or visit this website. You can also email holidays@ccdocle.org.