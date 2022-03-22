City council approves capping annual rent increases, alcohol sales at West Side Market

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council approved legislation Monday to make changes to the West Side Market that vendors have been asking for years, including caps on annual rent increases, allowing the sale of alcohol in the market and new lease options.

The legislation, introduced by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on Feb. 25, aimed to address concerns voiced by vendors of the more than 100-year-old market.

The approved legislation holds rents at their 2020 levels for 2022 and caps annual rent increases to no more than a 3% increase in future years.

Vendors will be allowed to enter leases for up to three years with 1-3 year options to renew. Before the legislation was approved, the city did not allow leases for longer than one year at a time.

City council also approved short-term lease options, which would allow the historic market to consider daily pop-up events and seasonal vendors.

The West Side Market has been a Cleveland gem since 1912, but over the years the issues have piled up, including aging infrastructure and electricity.

Vendors who previously spoke to News 5 were cautiously optimistic that change will happen, but now with the approved legislation, the change is closer to becoming a reality.

"The good changes don’t come overnight. It does take some process, it does take time to come to agreement and things to come together, but I think it’s more promising than ever," said Geeno Pylypiv of Mediterra Bakehouse to News 5 in a previous interview.

