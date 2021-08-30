Cooler fire shuts down operations at Jim's Meats at the West Side Market

CLEVELAND — A cooler fire impacted operations at Jim’s Meats at the West Side Market Sunday.

The fire was contained to the cooler and burned out, according to a statement from the City of Cleveland.

The owners of Jim’s Meats said they were never notified of the fire from the city. They found out about it from an employee.

“We had a little bit of meat for what we were going to open with on Monday,” said Minnie Zarefoss, owner of Jim’s Meats. “Everything is gone. We work really hard to be successful at what we do and the city is not helping us.”

The owners said they are most upset that they are unable to provide meat to those who rely on no their services

The City of Cleveland said the Ohio Fire Marshall inspected the fire and it’s believed to be caused by an electrical short in equipment that fell on paper or plastic, igniting the fire.

There were no injuries or structural damage.

The cooler fire comes after months of reported issues at the market, including power outages and water damage in the basement.

Earlier this year, the city of Cleveland hired a consultant to work with architects and engineers to address the aging infrastructure. After his review is complete, he will give the city a list of recommendations

