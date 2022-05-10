City council approves legislation expanding jurisdiction for CWRU, University Circle police departments

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council approved legislation Monday that allows Case Western Reserve University and University Circle police forces to expand their territorial jurisdictions within the City of Cleveland and outside the property of the university and east of University Circle in Little Italy.

The goal is to increase public safety presence in the vicinity.

For police officers of Case Western Reserve University, the expanded jurisdiction would include Little Italy and a portion of the police Fifth District from East 105th Street to East 120th Street between Wade Park and Ashbury Avenue.

The legislation would give officers of University Circle expanded jurisdiction to East 123rd Street and Edge Hills Road in Cleveland.

This legislation comes four months after a rash of carjackings and shooting of a Case Western graduate student in the Little Italy neighborhood. According to a Cleveland police report, the woman was standing outside her car preparing to remove some groceries when an unknown male approached her, demanded her keys, and brandished a gun. The male fired his weapon, and she was struck twice—once in the ribs and once in the leg.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with that incident.

Previous reporting: CWRU, University Circle police departments could be expanded into Little Italy

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.