City Dogs Cleveland reducing adoption fees to help clear full kennel

CLEVELAND — City Dogs Cleveland is reducing its adoptions fees in hopes of finding its resident pups homes as the shelter is at full capacity.

With more than 90 dogs available for adoption, City Dogs Cleveland is offering discounted adoption fees of $21.

The promotion runs through Sept. 19.

Those interested in adopting a four-legged friend from City Dogs Cleveland can click here to set up a meeting to find the perfect fit for them.

Click here to see the adoptable dogs at the shelter.

