City of Cleveland renews contracts for e-scooters and e-bikes

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland has announced that it's renewing stand up e-scooters for Bird, Lime and Spin, in addition to issuing a permit to LINK by Superpedestrian, a new company in Cleveland.

The city also approved permits for Bird, Lime and Spine to launch e-bikes in Cleveland, if they choose to implement them this summer.

The city's shared mobility program launched in August 2019, with five permitted companies. Despite the pandemic disrupting public use, more than 494,000 individual trips covering 540,000 miles have been completed to date.

As scooter and bike riding resumes, motor vehicle drivers are reminded to share the road and allow riders three feet of space when passing.

The city said Monday it's continuing to refine parking behavior, restrict riding on sidewalks and expand access to scooter and bike-share across Cleveland.

Riders should yield to pedestrians and should ride on the streets rather than the sidewalks.

RELATED: Fun but 'like cockroaches' — Ohio City residents split over e-scooters

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.