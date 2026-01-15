City of Cleveland says no evidence of ICE operations within the city

The City of Cleveland is responding after reported ICE sightings within the city. The statement comes as continued Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations take place throughout the country.

In a statement released Jan. 14, the city said:

"The Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) has reviewed multiple reported ICE sightings and, to date, has found no evidence of ICE raids in Cleveland. While not federally required, we have not been notified that ICE is conducting any immigration-related operations within the city.



It's also important to note that CDP officers will never ask about an individual's immigration status. CDP is tasked with protecting public safety, and while they will take action against anyone who commits violent crimes, they are not responsible for enforcing general federal immigration law." City of Cleveland

