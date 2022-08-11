Class-action lawsuit filed against Ohio BMV over license lamination fees

CLEVELAND — If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you might be entitled to get some money back.

The Ohio Deputy Registers are accused of unlawfully charging a $1.50 fee to laminate your driver's license and ID cards, according to a lawsuit filed in 2019 against the BMV.

The BMV has disputed the claim.

A court has not yet made a decision on the case.

For more information on this lawsuit, including if you are included in the class action and how to opt-out, click here.