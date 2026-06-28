Cleveland community honors Tamir Rice's legacy

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland community gathered Saturday afternoon to honor the life of Tamir Rice.

He was just 12 years old when he was shot and killed at the Cudell Recreation Center.

June 25 marked what would have been his 24th birthday.

People came together at Cudell Park for a historic ceremony.

The theme of the gathering was to celebrate, remember and inspire change.

"I'm just thankful that people will remember him. I have been his voice, and I will continue to be his voice because of the purity of a 12-year-old boy being murdered. And I always have to advocate for justice for my son," Tamir's mother, Samaria Rice, said.

The Cleveland Landmarks Commission helped to host the event.

Organizers said his name is a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect Black children.

They are also calling for an end to systemic injustice.