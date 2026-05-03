Cleveland Fire battling flames at storage unit

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department is battling a fire at a storage facility in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to the fire near Carnegie Avenue and observed visible smoke in the air.
News 5 crews are on the scene:
Cleveland Fire said that while the crew began suppression operations, a mayday was declared after one member became stuck and experienced disorientation due to the building's complex layout. The member was found quickly.
A second alarm was requested to help with ongoing operations.
There are no confirmed injuries at this time, according to the department.
We will update you as more information comes.
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