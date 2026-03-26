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Cleveland firefighters battle blaze at industrial building near West 115th Street and Madison Avenue

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News 5 Cleveland
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Fire in Cleveland
Posted

CLEVELAND — Multiple crews from the Cleveland Division of Fire have responded to a burning building in the 11500 block of Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

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According to CDF, the fire appears to have spread to several nearby structures.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. We have a photographer at the scene working to gather more information.

Fire at West 115th Street and Madison Avenue

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

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