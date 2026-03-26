Cleveland firefighters battle blaze at industrial building near West 115th Street and Madison Avenue

CLEVELAND — Multiple crews from the Cleveland Division of Fire have responded to a burning building in the 11500 block of Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
According to CDF, the fire appears to have spread to several nearby structures.
#CLEFIREONSCENE Building Fire at W.115/Madison in B3. 2nd Alarm struck. Appears to be multiple buildings involved. Updates to follow… pic.twitter.com/ncXuVgWJ1n
— ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 26, 2026
It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. We have a photographer at the scene working to gather more information.
Fire at West 115th Street and Madison Avenue
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
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