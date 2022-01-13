Cleveland firefighters rescue family dog from burning home

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters rescued a family dog from a burning home in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.

Shortly after 2 a.m., the department responded to the fire at a home in the 7400 block of Lexington Avenue.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Fire on Lexington Avenue in Cleveland.

Four residents were able to get out safely. EMS wrapped them in blankets once they were out of the home.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by aggravated arson.

The damage is estimated at $25,000.

No additional information has been released.

