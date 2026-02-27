'This was a pretty big explosion': No injuries reported in Cleveland home explosion

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire was dispatched to the 5900 block of Cable Avenue for a house explosion on Friday afternoon.

CDF Spokesperson Lt. Mike Norman held a news conference to give an update on what happened.

According to Norman, crews were notified of the explosion shortly after 12 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found that one home had exploded, and the homes on either side were on fire, Norman said. Around 45 firefighters responded to the scene, and it took around an hour and a half to bring the situation under control.

"On a scale of one to a big explosion, this was a pretty big explosion," Norman said.

Norman said it appears the explosion was caused by a gas leak, based on the damage, and neighbors whom firefighters spoke to said they smelled gas earlier.

Additionally, a vehicle that was in the driveway of one of the homes caused heavy smoke throughout the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported; the family of four that lived at the house that exploded wasn't home when it happened.

Members of the Cleveland Building and House Department will determine whether the homes on either side of the house that exploded are still habitable or will be considered total losses.

