Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards helps USA women's hockey team win Olympic gold

Community cheers the star on at New Heights Grill
New Heights Grill hosted a women's Olympic hockey watch party, put on by the Heights Athletic Boosters, which ended in witnessing a USA gold win.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — New Heights Grill hosted a women's Olympic hockey watch party, put on by the Heights Athletic Boosters, which ended in witnessing a USA gold win.

It wasn't just a win for Team USA; it was a win for the city, as native Laila Edwards assisted in the gold win.

“Cleveland Heights is a deeply proud community. We love our people and each other,” said Krissy, who joined the watch party.

Team USA's score on the board was tough for a while, as they fell behind 1-0 to Canada in the first half.

But Edwards managed to lean on her Cleveland Heights pride and assist on the equalizer with just over two minutes left in the third period.

The gold medal game was tied 1-1 and headed to sudden-death overtime. Team USA's Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal as the team beat Canada 2-1 in overtime for the gold.

New Heights Grill was thrilled!

“I couldn’t be more proud of her, and the whole team and everything… it brought tears… how exciting for Cleveland, Ohio!” said Mariah, another game watcher at the New Heights Grill.

Edwards also received a special moment along with the team during the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Brooklyn Nets, as she was recognized during the Cavs Black Heritage Celebration as the first Black woman to win gold in women's hockey history.

