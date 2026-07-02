Cleveland Hopkins breaks ground on new Gold Lot parking

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport broke ground on a new parking lot Thursday, adding 1,600 spaces to the airport campus.

The new facility, called the Gold Lot, marks the first major construction milestone in a long-term modernization effort known as CLEvolution.

"We are looking to completely transform the guest experience and to create a modern, efficient, beautiful terminal facility," said Port Control for the City of Cleveland Director Bryant Francis.

The long-term plan aims to improve convenience and prepare the airport for future growth.

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