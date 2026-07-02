Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Cleveland Hopkins breaks ground on new Gold Lot parking

The new Gold Lot is part of CLEvolution, a sweeping modernization effort aimed at transforming the guest experience and preparing the airport for future growth.
Cleveland Hopkins breaks ground on new Gold Lot parking
Posted

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport broke ground on a new parking lot Thursday, adding 1,600 spaces to the airport campus.

The new facility, called the Gold Lot, marks the first major construction milestone in a long-term modernization effort known as CLEvolution.

"We are looking to completely transform the guest experience and to create a modern, efficient, beautiful terminal facility," said Port Control for the City of Cleveland Director Bryant Francis.

The long-term plan aims to improve convenience and prepare the airport for future growth.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Here's how to get News 5 back on DIRECTV