Cleveland Housing Court bailiff shoots man at apartment complex on West 96th Street, police say

CLEVELAND — A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a Cleveland Housing Court bailiff shot a man on Cleveland's West Side Thursday.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex on West 96th Street near Madison Avenue.

Cleveland police spokesperson confirms @CleHousingCourt baliff shot a man on West 96th near Madison. No word on man’s condition or why baliff was at the apartment complex where it happened. @WEWS #WEWS pic.twitter.com/0DxW8ErEph — Scott Noll (@ScottNoll_News) January 27, 2022

The man's condition is unknown at this time, as is why the bailiff was at the complex.

A spokesperson for the housing court told News 5 it has no comment on the situation.

This story is developing. News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.