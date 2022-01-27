Watch
Cleveland Housing Court bailiff shoots man at apartment complex on West 96th Street, police say

Scott Noll | News 5 Cleveland.
Police presence on West 96th Street near Madison Avenue.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 27, 2022
CLEVELAND — A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a Cleveland Housing Court bailiff shot a man on Cleveland's West Side Thursday.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex on West 96th Street near Madison Avenue.

The man's condition is unknown at this time, as is why the bailiff was at the complex.

A spokesperson for the housing court told News 5 it has no comment on the situation.

This story is developing. News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

