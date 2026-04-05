Cleveland is a global stage for South Indian classical music festival, drawing thousands

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is once again serving as an international hub for music, this time, spotlighting a centuries-old tradition from Southern India.

The Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival, the largest Indian classical music festival held outside of India, is drawing more than 10,000 performers, students and spectators to Northeast Ohio for nearly two weeks of performances, workshops and cultural programming.

Hosted at Cleveland State University, the festival centers on Carnatic music, a classical style rooted in Southern India known for its intricate rhythms and devotional compositions.

For many, the opportunity to perform in Cleveland is considered a significant milestone.

"Cleveland is the tent pole for this industry in the United States. So a lot of up-and-coming artists, if they are featured here, that's a big plus on their resume,” Gopi Sundaram, one of the organizers of the event, said.

What began in 1978 as a small gathering in a church basement has grown.

Organizers say the festival is not just about performance, but also education and community, offering attendees a chance to learn about the music, its history and its cultural significance.

While some events require tickets, many performances are free and open to the public, making the festival accessible to newcomers and longtime fans alike.

The festival runs through April 12. For more information, click HERE.

