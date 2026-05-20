Cleveland launches 2026 Summer Safety Plan

Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb has announced the launch of the city's 2026 Summer Safety Plan, which is focused on reducing violence, strengthening neighborhoods and improving the quality of life during the summer months.

According to city officials, the Department of Public Safety used multiple years of crime data to develop an operational strategy aimed at addressing environmental and social stressors linked to criminal activity across Cleveland.

"Creating safer neighborhoods also means investing in housing, education, youth programming, jobs, clean streets, and strong community partnerships,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb. “Through our Summer Safety Plan, my administration is taking an all-of-government approach to improve the quality of life of our residents, while building a safer, stronger, and vibrant Cleveland for everyone.”

Several city departments and community partners are working on the project, including:



The Office of Prevention, Intervention, and Opportunity

The Department of Community Relations

The Department of Aging

The Department of Public Works

The Department of Building and Housing

The Department of Parks and Recreation

Their efforts include community-based violence intervention initiatives, crisis response services, life-skills development, workforce readiness programming, violence interruption programming, street repairs, graffiti removal, recreation site enhancements, and more.

Mayor Bibb says city officials will also be bringing city hall to the neighborhoods this summer through a series of community pop-up events. They will provide residents direct access to city services, information, and opportunities to engage face-to-face with city staff.

The pop-up events will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the following dates:



Tuesday, June 9 at Alexander Hamilton Rec Center

Thursday, July 2: Westown Square

Wednesday, July 8: Kovacic Rec Center

Thursday, July 30: Clark Rec Center

The Summer Safety Plan is part of the mayor's Rise Initiative.

