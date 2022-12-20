Cleveland leaders to roll out free trauma counseling for residents in 2023

CLEVELAND — When the police tape is gone and the scene is clear after a shooting, there is still a mentally taxing toll in the neighborhood.

Cleveland Councilwoman Stephanie Howse represents Cleveland’s 7th ward,

This past Friday in her ward, two men were shot and killed near the 1600 block of East 85th Street, the exact same block where investigators found Anthony Mays' body buried last month.

“It’s too much collateral damage that happens, it’s not just the person, you are talking about families that are damaged forever, it is not worth it, it’s not worth it,” said Howse.

Recognizing the mental damage done, Howse invited her residents to come out Monday and unpack their trauma with free trauma counselors at her ward's local rec center.

“It’s tough to handle when you hear it’s around the corner or behind you,” said Howse.

The councilwoman said it is incredibly important that we do not normalize the violence that we see in our community and that instead normalize mental health.

City leaders said they are standing firm on that priority with a new partnership in 2023.

The city is working with Murtis Taylor Human Services System to make trauma counselors immediately available after tragedy strikes in a Cleveland neighborhood, just like they were available Monday in Howse's ward.

“We really are trying to elevate them to the neighborhood resource and recreation centers, to have people in places and public spaces, as well as having a number where people can call,” said Howse.

