Cleveland man sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother, stabbing siblings and cousin

CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old Cleveland resident will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his 62-year-old grandmother and stabbing his 12-year-old brother, 10-year-old sister and 10-year-old cousin in 2019, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The defendant, Jalen Plummer, appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder. He was sentenced immediately following his plea, the prosecutor's office said.

The stabbings happened on June 22, 2019 in the 19000 block of Chickasaw Avenue. When police arrived, officers said that they found the grandmother, Diane Madison, dead.

Authorities said Plummer walked into the childrens' bedroom while they were asleep and attacked them. The 10-year-old girls managed to escape, and they both ran to the home of a neighbor who called police. The 12-year-old boy hid inside the house and was later found when authorities arrived.

Police found Plummer in a shower, and he was taken into custody.

In 2019, an attorney confirmed to News 5 that Madison was serial killer Michael Madison's mother. Michael Madison was convicted in 2016 for the murders of three women.

Plummer will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

