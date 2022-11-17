Watch Now
Cleveland marks first monkeypox death, second in Ohio

AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 5:28 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 17:28:38-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon that Cleveland marked its first death associated with the monkeypox virus.

This is the second recorded death related to the virus in Ohio.

The man had additional health conditions and was hospitalized when he died.

“We’re devastated by this news and any premature death in our community. We’re grateful to all of our partners participating in the vaccination effort to help reduce the burden of infectious diseases in Cleveland,” said Dr. David Margolius, the director of the CDPH.

RELATED: Ohio Department of Health records first death related to monkeypox virus

Over 10,000 first doses of a vaccine have been administered to Ohioans, 2,611 of those being from Cuyahoga County, officials said.

As of Thursday, the state of Ohio has had 370 cases with 154 of which being from Cuyahoga County.

There will be various vaccine clinics available for monkeypox, COVID-19 and influenza.

Friday, Nov. 18
Mean Bull
1313 E. 26th St., Cleveland
Monkeypox and Flu Vaccinations
Available time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21
McCafferty Health Center
4242 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
Monkeypox, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations
Available time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22
LGBT Community Center
6705 Detroit Ave., Cleveland
Monkeypox, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations
Available time: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23
J. Glen Smith Health Center
11100 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland
Monkeypox, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations
Available time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCafferty Health Center
4242 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
Monkeypox, Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations
Available time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

