Cleveland marks first monkeypox death, second in Ohio

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon that Cleveland marked its first death associated with the monkeypox virus.

This is the second recorded death related to the virus in Ohio.

The man had additional health conditions and was hospitalized when he died.

“We’re devastated by this news and any premature death in our community. We’re grateful to all of our partners participating in the vaccination effort to help reduce the burden of infectious diseases in Cleveland,” said Dr. David Margolius, the director of the CDPH.

RELATED: Ohio Department of Health records first death related to monkeypox virus

Over 10,000 first doses of a vaccine have been administered to Ohioans, 2,611 of those being from Cuyahoga County, officials said.

As of Thursday, the state of Ohio has had 370 cases with 154 of which being from Cuyahoga County.

There will be various vaccine clinics available for monkeypox, COVID-19 and influenza.

Friday, Nov. 18

Mean Bull

1313 E. 26th St., Cleveland

Monkeypox and Flu Vaccinations

Available time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

McCafferty Health Center

4242 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

Monkeypox, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations

Available time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

LGBT Community Center

6705 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

Monkeypox, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations

Available time: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

J. Glen Smith Health Center

11100 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland

Monkeypox, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations

Available time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCafferty Health Center

4242 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

Monkeypox, Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations

Available time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.