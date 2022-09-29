Ohio Department of Health records first death related to monkeypox virus

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Health reported Thursday that one person has died as a result of monkeypox in Ohio, according to ODH’s monkeypox dashboard.

The details of the death are not currently known by News 5.

Since the first reported case in June, 247 people have contracted the virus in Ohio. Out of the total, 140 of those are based in Cuyahoga County, the most of any county in the state.

Approximately 95.29% of cases in the state of Ohio have been contracted by men with 3.99% of women testing positive.

The vaccine has been administered to 2,178 people in Cuyahoga County. For the state of Ohio, 8,301 shots have been received to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health provided an update on the virus in late August - watch that briefing below:

Cuyahoga County provides update on Monkeypox

